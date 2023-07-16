(Bloomberg) --

Zambia’s government forecast the nation’s economic growth will accelerate over the next three years as it implements policies focused on stimulating output and stabilizing its debt.

The economy is expected to grow an average of 4.7% from 2024 through 2026, according to a green paper on the government’s medium-term budget plan published by the Finance and National Planning Ministry on Sunday. The expansion is forecast at 4.8% next year, 4.3% in 2025, and 5% in 2026, it said, compared with 2.7% estimate for 2023.

“Over the 2024-26 medium term, the government’s economic policies will focus on stimulating economic growth through restoration of macroeconomic stability, attaining debt and fiscal sustainability, facilitating a conducive environment for private sector participation and improving livelihoods,” it said.

The government invited stakeholders to submit their comments on the green paper for consideration in the 2024 national budget by Aug. 4. Zambia’s 2024 budget will be presented in September.

