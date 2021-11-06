(Bloomberg) --

Zambia suffered a nationwide power blackout on Saturday, leaving a large part of the country without electricity for the second time in a month.

State-owned electricity utility Zesco Ltd. is working on finding the cause, spokesman John Kunda said in comments broadcast Saturday morning on privately owned MUVI TV.

Power was restored to some parts of the capital, Lusaka, by 9:15 a.m. However, Hazel Zulu, a spokeswoman for Zesco, would not confirm whether the nationwide problem has been resolved when contacted by phone.

A significant part of the country was hit by a partial blackout early last month after a failure at the Kariba power station, impacting operations of Konkola Copper Mines Plc and other producers of the metal.

