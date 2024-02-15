(Bloomberg) -- Zambia will adjust its national budget to ensure food security as a dry spell hits more than half of the country’s 10 provinces, President Hakainde Hichilema said.

The southern African nation’s Food Reserve Agency is prepared to purchase all crops that are produced in the country to ensure there’s enough food for its citizens, the president said at a meeting with church leaders in the capital, Lusaka, on Thursday. The lack of rain also threatens to curb output at hydropower plants in the south of the country, he said.

The dry spell that began about three weeks ago is the latest of setbacks for Zambia, which defaulted on its loans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and is struggling to restructure its debt. It follows a period of very heavy rain at the beginning of the year that exacerbated the nation’s worst cholera outbreak, which has killed 665 people and infected almost 19,000 since October.

“As a government, we’ll realign our budget,” Hichilema said. “We have to realign our budget and push more resources into ensuring that our citizens won’t go hungry irrespective of what the situation might be.”

The six provinces that have been hit by the dry spell are all crop-producing areas, and the government is considering introducing irrigation to help with food output. Agriculture Minister Reuben Phiri said on Wednesday the country won’t export corn, the staple crop, until the government ascertains how much stock the country has after the next harvest.

