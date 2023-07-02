(Bloomberg) -- Zambia expects to decide on an investor to take over Mopani Copper Mines by the end of this month from a shortlist of four companies, the country’s Finance and National Planning Minister said Sunday evening.

China’s Zijin Mining, Norinco Group, Sibanye Stillwater and an investment vehicle owned by ex-Glencore Plc officials are short-listed to buy Mopani, Reuters reported last week.

“Right now, they are being asked to put in their last, final bids,” with a the selection of one investor expected by the end of July, Situmbeko Musokotwane said in an interview on state-owned Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation TV.

Zambia’s majority state-owned ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc agreed in January 2021 to buy Mopani from Glencore for $1 and $1.5 billion in debt, which it has yet to pay.

The government expects a similar time frame for a resolution for Konkola Copper Mines, Musokotwane said. Vedanta Resources Ltd. is bogged down in legal challenges with the Zambian government over its ownership of Konkola, which dates back to 2019.

