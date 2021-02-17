(Bloomberg) -- Zambia became the second country in the world to increase its benchmark interest rate this year as it seeks to bring down inflation that’s at a five-year high.

The monetary policy committee lifted the rate to 8.5% from 8%, Governor Christopher Mvunga told reporters Wednesday in Lusaka, the capital. That is the first increase since November 2019 and follows tightening by its eastern neighbor Mozambique last month.

The MPC’s decision was a “delicate act of balancing between” the need to fight inflation and prop up the economy, Mvunga said. The central bank stands ready to tighten further with price-growth risks to the upside, he said.

Wednesday’s move reversed some of the 350 basis points in cuts announced by Mvunga’s predecessor last year before he was replaced in August. It shows the central bank is serious about tackling inflation that accelerated to 21.5% in January and supporting the kwacha after it lost 32% against the dollar in the past 12 months.

The tightening move should help boost inflows in the southern African nation that became the continent’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter in November. Zambia is seeking to restructure as much as $12 billion in external debt and negotiate a loan from the International Monetary Fund to boost foreign-exchange reserves that have plunged to record lows.

