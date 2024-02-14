(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in almost seven years to tame inflation and support the kwacha.

The monetary policy committee increased the rate for a fifth straight meeting to 12.5% from 11%, Governor Denny Kalyalya told reporters in the capital, Lusaka, on Wednesday. None of the five economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted an increase of that magnitude, though one saw a hike to 13%.

“The persistent depreciation of the kwacha against major currencies as well as elevated food (maize and maize products) and energy (fuel) prices continued to push inflation up in the fourth quarter of 2023,” Kalyalya said in a written presentation.

The kwacha rose as much as 0.4% against the dollar after the 150 basis-point increase — the biggest since 2015 — and was 0.1% stronger at 26.854 at 11:46 a.m. in Lusaka.

The decision adds to other steps by the authorities to tighten liquidity to stabilize the kwacha — which has weakened 13% against the dollar since the MPC’s previous rate decision on Nov. 22 — and contain annual inflation that’s at a near two-year high of 13.2%.

They include new regulations on Jan. 1 requiring exporters to have accounts for their income domiciled in Zambia and a directive compelling commercial lenders to transfer government deposits to the Treasury account at the central bank. In addition, the Bank of Zambia this month increased the reserve-ratio requirement for lenders to 26% from 17%.

The bank projects that inflation will exceed its 6% to 8% target band until at least the end of 2025, with exchange-rate weakness and food prices the main drivers. The annual inflation rate hit 13.2% in January, marginally up from the month before.

Zambia’s central bank is among others in Africa including Egypt, Kenya and Malawi that are maintaining tight monetary policy amid inflation concerns and currency pressures. Hotter-than-estimated inflation data from the US on Tuesday is likely to add to their concerns, as it suggests the Federal Reserve may keep rates higher for longer, reducing investor appetite for riskier emerging-market assets.

