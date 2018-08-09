(Bloomberg) -- A senior Zimbabwean opposition figure who sought political asylum in Zambia was handed back to authorities in his home country as a Zambian court order staying the decision to return him came too late.

Tendai Biti, a former finance minister, attempted to cross to neighboring Zambia earlier this week, claiming the July 30 vote in his home country was rigged. Zambian authorities subsequently detained Biti and eventually heeded the Zimbabwean government’s call for his return.

“We will not be used as a country for those who want to run away from court to appear on charges,” said Zambian Information Minister Dora Siliya. There’s no breakdown in law and order in Zimbabwe and citizens’ lives are not in danger to warrant Biti’s asylum bid, she said.

A Zambian court stayed the government’s decision to return Biti, but it was after he was returned, according to Siliya. Court documents from the order cited six national laws and a regional protocol as reasons for granting Biti a Zambian court appearance. Zimbabwean police say he’s wanted for breaking electoral laws.

Biti, 51, was Zimbabwe’s finance minister between 2009 and 2013 when former President Robert Mugabe’s ruling party shared power with his political opponents after a disputed election that was marred by violence. Last month’s first post-Mugabe-era vote, in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner, has also seen turmoil and the opposition Movement for Democratic Change claiming victory.

Biti, who leads the opposition People’s Democratic Party in an alliance with the MDC, tried to cross into Zambia Wednesday at a northern Zimbabwe border post.

One of Biti’s lawyers, Alec Muchadehama, said authorities will be arriving with Biti in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, later Thursday. “We don’t know if he’ll be taken to court or to a police station and for now we don’t know the charges.”

--With assistance from Taonga Clifford Mitimingi and Godfrey Marawanyika.

To contact the reporters on this story: Brian Latham in Harare at blatham@bloomberg.net;Matthew Hill in Johannesburg at mhill58@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Karl Maier at kmaier2@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn, Helen Nyambura

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.