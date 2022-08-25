(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s inflation rate crept lower in August as the growth in food costs eased, according to the nation’s statistics agency.

Consumer prices climbed 9.8% from a year earlier, compared with 9.9% in the prior month, interim Statistician-General Mulenga Musepa told reporters Thursday in Lusaka, the capital.

Annual food-price growth slowed to 11.3% in August from 12% the previous month, while non-food inflation accelerated to 7.8% from 7.2%. Prices dropped by 0.3% in the month.

The central bank last week kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 9% for a third successive meeting to support economic growth and fight widespread poverty, Governor Denny Kalyalya said.

The monetary policy committee now forecasts inflation in single digits over the next two years and inside the target range of 6% to 8% by the first quarter of 2024, instead of end-2023 as it previously expected. It sees annual inflation averaging 11.4% this year, compared with 12.5% projected at its May meeting.

The kwacha has gained 1.6% against the dollar this month after bilateral creditors agreed on July 30 to provide the financing assurances that Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter needs to secure final International Monetary Fund approval for a $1.3 billion bailout.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.