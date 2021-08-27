(Bloomberg) --

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema appointed Situmbeko Musokotwane as finance minister, choosing a candidate who oversaw record economic growth and the southern African nation’s last economic program with the International Monetary Fund.

The ruling United Party for National Development announced the appointment on its Twitter account on Friday.

Musokotwane, 65, previously held the post from 2008 to 2011. He’ll need to repair the economy of the nation that in November became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter. His immediate task will be to try and finalize a new $1.3 billion deal with the Washington-based lender, which will then anchor talks with holders of Zambia’s near-$13 billion in external debt.

An economist, he’ll also need to return Zambia to positive per-capita economic growth rates, and rein in annual inflation that’s accelerated to more than 24%. Elevated prices of copper will aid Musokotwane’s cause: the metal accounts for more than 70% of the nation’s export earnings. So will improved investor confidence since Hichilema was declared the winner of the Aug. 12 election.

The kwacha advanced for a third straight session on Friday to the strongest level against the dollar since March 2020, when the nation signalled it would restructure its external debt. The kwacha has appreciated by 17% since Hichilema was declared the winner on Aug. 16, more than any currency tracked by Bloomberg globally over the period. The southern African nation’s $1 billion Eurobonds due 2024 advanced 0.3% to the highest in more than two years.

Hichilema plans on achieving economic growth of more than 10% by the end of his five-year term, and secure an IMF deal by April.

Musokotwane’s experience in managing the economy in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis will help, as will his dealings with the IMF, where he previously served as an adviser. He’s also worked for Zambia’s central bank, where he oversaw the re-introduction of local-currency bond auctions. Musokotwane has a PhD in monetary economics from Konstanz University in Germany.

While Zambia last agreed to a three-year extended credit facility with the IMF under his predecessor in June 2008, just before Musokotwane got the job, he oversaw its successful implementation and economic growth of more than 10% in 2010.

