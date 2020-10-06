(Bloomberg) -- Zambian President Edgar Lungu tasked his new central bank chief with stabilizing Africa’s worst-performing currency.

Lungu told Governor Christopher Mvunga at a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday to “redouble efforts” and work with the Finance Ministry to achieve stability in the kwacha, according to a speech emailed by the presidency on Tuesday. Lawmakers confirmed Mvunga’s appointment on Oct. 1.

The president’s request comes as the southern African nation starts a debt-restructuring process less than a year before general elections. The kwacha has weakened 30% against the dollar this year.

