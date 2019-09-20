(Bloomberg) -- One of India’s biggest drugmakers will suspend all shipments of generic Zantac until regulators collect more information from an investigation into probable carcinogen levels in versions of the widely used stomach drugs.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. is taking the step as a precautionary measure, Lori McCreary, a company spokeswoman, said in an email. The decision follows a global distribution halt Wednesday by Novartis AG’s generic-drug unit, Sandoz, of its generic Zantac, known as ranitidine.

“We expect to provide an update in the coming days,” McCreary said.

U.S. and European Union regulators said last week they were investigating the discovery of the carcinogen NDMA, or N-Nitrosodimethylamine, in the medications. Since last year, the U.S. Food and Drug administration has been overseeing a recall of a type of generic blood-pressure pills that originated in China and India and were also contaminated with NDMA.

