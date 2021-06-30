(Bloomberg) -- Investment banker brothers Michael and Yoel Zaoui have become the latest dealmakers to jump into Europe’s growing market for blank-check companies.

The pair have teamed up with business figures Jean Raby, Olivier Brandicourt and Michel Combes to set Odyssey Acquisition SA, a 300 million-euro ($357 million) vehicle that will list on Euronext Amsterdam, according to a statement Wednesday.

Odyssey will seek acquisitions in Europe’s health-care and technology, media and telecommunications sectors. Michael Zaoui will be chairman of Odyssey, with Yoel Zaoui and Raby serving as co-chief executive officers.

The Zaouis join a raft of European bankers -- including former CEOs Jean Pierre Mustier, Martin Blessing and Tidjane Thiam -- in backing a special purpose acquisition company, which raises money from equity investors to fund takeovers of privately-held targets. Firmly established among financiers, politicians and celebrities in the U.S., SPACs have been gaining traction in Europe.

Michael and Yoel Zaoui built their reputations as dealmakers during careers with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., respectively. They left the world of bulge-bracket banking and in 2013 established Zaoui & Co., a specialist advisory firm catering to some of Europe’s largest companies.

Odyssey will be able to draw on a wealth of industry expertise in its hunt for companies to merge with. Brandicourt was previously CEO of French pharmaceuticals group Sanofi, while Combes formerly steered U.S. telcom company Sprint Corp. through its merger with T-Mobile US Inc. and is now a president at SoftBank Group Corp. Raby is the ex-CEO of Natixis Investment Managers.

“We are delighted to have partnered with a team of highly experienced and talented executives in establishing Odyssey Acquisition,” Michael Zaoui said in Wednesday’s statement. “We look forward to playing an active role in supporting and accelerating the development of promising European businesses.”

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the initial public offering of Odyssey, with ABN Amro Bank NV also having a role.

