(Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s long rally against the euro this year has proved a godsend for the owner of the Zara brand by swelling the value of revenue from its US garment sales when converted into euros.

While it’s lost some ground over the past week, the greenback has gained more than 13% against the euro this year, boosting European firms such as Inditex SA that notch up a significant chunk of their sales in the currency.

The Spanish clothing giant affirmed in June that the American market was the second-largest contributor to revenue. Anne Critchlow, an analyst at Societe Generale SA, estimates the US will account for 10% of sales in 2022, up from 8% in 2021.

The retailer also only uses dollars to pay for a relatively small proportion of the stock it buys. Such purchases account for about 40% of the total at Inditex, compared with about two-thirds for its European rivals, according to Critchlow.

In 2021, Inditex only operated Zara stores in the US. With just 99 outlets, the American market is 15th in size for the company by number of shops. Even so, the US generated $2.7 billion in sales in the fiscal year through January, according to Critchlow’s estimates.

A spokesperson for Inditex didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Bloomberg. The firm, which reports second-quarter earnings Wednesday, doesn’t break down financial data by country or provide details of the breakdown between online and in-store sales.

