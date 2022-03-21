(Bloomberg) -- A Spanish truck-driver strike going on for the last week is now delaying deliveries by Inditex SA, the world’s largest clothing retailer.

Inditex is warning clients that buy products on its Zara website that shipments could suffer delays due to the strike.

The strike over fuel prices has been disrupting supply chains in the country. Last week, a dairy industry trade group said that the protests had interrupted the supply of raw materials and distribution to retail chains.

German carmaker Volkswagen AG will also halt production Monday at its plant in the northern Spanish region of Navarra as it lacks some of the components needed due to the strike, Europa Press reported Friday.

