(Bloomberg) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif confirmed that his country has exceeded limits set as part of the 2015 nuclear accord for its stockpile of 3.67% enriched uranium, state-run Iranian Students News Agency reported.

This step was taken as part of Iran’s plan and had been previously announced, Zarif told the news agency.

