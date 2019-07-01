(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirms that Iran has breached limits on its stockpile of enriched uranium set by the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the ISNA news agency.

"As I was informed, Iran has crossed the 300-kilogram cap according to plans," ISNA quotes Zarif as saying. “"We have clearly expressed what we are doing and will act upon it," he said, calling it Iran’s “rights" within the deal.

