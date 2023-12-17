(Bloomberg) -- Zee Entertainment Ltd. has asked to extend the deadline for finalizing a merger agreement with Sony Group Corp.’s India unit.

The media company announced the move in an exchange filing Sunday. A deal struck on Dec. 22, 2021 between Zee Entertainment and Sony Group had set a two-year deadline.

Zee Entertainment has been locked in a showdown with Sony over whether Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka, also its founder’s son, will lead the firm after the completion of any potential deal to create a $10 billion media giant. Sony is wary of appointing him given a regulatory probe against the executive, according to people familiar with the matter.

