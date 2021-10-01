(Bloomberg) -- Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said it is unable to call a meeting of shareholders as sought by investors Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC, setting the stage for a legal tussle.

“The board deliberated, and unanimously concluded that the requisition notice is not valid, as it suffers from multiples legal infirmities,” Zee Entertainment said in a stock exchange filing Friday. “Accordingly, in the best interests of the company as a whole, including all its shareholders and stakeholders, we express our inability to convene the EGM.”

The refusal risks escalating a standoff between Invesco and OFI, which petitioned an Indian court Wednesday seeking the EGM, after earlier writing to Zee with its request. The funds want the ouster of Zee board members including Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka, who has since started merger talks with Sony Group Corp.’s Indian unit with the aim of leading the combined company.

The funds hold a combined 17.9% stake in Zee.

