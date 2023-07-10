(Bloomberg) -- Zeekr cars will be available in Israel from the fourth quarter this year, marking the Chinese electric-vehicle brand’s debut in the Middle East after a fresh foray into the Netherlands and Sweden in June.

The EV unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. has partnered with Israeli distributor Union Group to set up a sales network that will offer Zeekr’s 001 sedan and X sport utility vehicle, according to a company memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Pricing for the Israeli market isn’t available yet. The European presale tag for the 001 is €59,490 ($65,230), and Zeekr sees it vying against Tesla Inc.’s Model Y. The X goes for 44,990 euros and is marketed in a similar category as Mercedes-Benz AG’s EQA.

Zeekr is assessing other markets in the Middle East, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified as the subject was private.

A Zeekr spokesperson declined to comment on plans for Israel, but said the company will continue to expand globally.

Zeekr’s European head Spiros Fotinos told Bloomberg News in June that the brand aims to be among the continent’s top three premium EV marques by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile, ties are strengthening between Chinese EV makers and the Middle East, where oil-rich countries are seeking clean energy investments away from fossil fuel. The Abu Dhabi government last month said it was taking a 7% stake in Nio Inc., which has also been expanding in Europe, while Saudi Arabia signed a $5.6 billion deal to develop EVs with Shanghai-based Human Horizons.

Founded only in 2021, Zeekr sold over 70,000 EVs in China last year, led by its 001. It has since added the X SUV and 009 minivan to its lineup.

Zeekr confidentially filed for a possible listing in the US last year and in February raised $750 million in Series A funding from backers including China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s top EV battery maker.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.