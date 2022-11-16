Top Stories
5:43
Qatar bans alcohol sales at World Cup stadiums in abrupt u-turn
-
Women making small gains, but still troublingly under-represented in the C-suite
-
5:58
Buy now, pay later holiday shopping spree could lead to financial hangover: Experts
-
0:53
FTX and star backers including Brady, Curry sued by investor
-
6:45
World Cup stock bets include shorting the losers
-
1:55
Apple launches emergency system for people who can't access cell service
-
23h ago
Majority of Canadians plan to cut back spending ahead of the holiday season: Survey
Majority of Canadians plan to cut back spending ahead of the holiday season: Survey
Many Canadians are planning to spend less on non-essential items in order to have enough cash for the holiday season, according to a survey by Accenture.
1h ago3:26
TSX today: Index gains 0.49% amid strength in telecommunications stocks
Strength in the telecommunications, industrial and financial sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.
-
Oct 25
Industry Insiders
Industry Insiders is an initiative created by BNN Bloomberg to speak with and hear from women at the top of their fields in leadership and strategic-decision making roles working in public and private companies.
Presented by:
1h ago3:26
U.S. stocks mixed, oil slumps on demand concerns
U.S. equities were largely unchanged and oil futures fell one day after Federal Reserve policymakers signaled that interest rates would continue to rise for a while.
-
4h ago5:51
Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum sparks exodus, leaving Twitter at risk
Elon Musk gave Twitter employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company's new “hardcore” work environment or leave.
-
Nov 17
Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management launches new ETFs with BMO
Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management launches new ETFs with BMO
BMO Investments announced Thursday it is launching a series of new funds managed by Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management that will focus on disruptive innovation.
-
2h ago7:10
Oil falls below US$80 with bulls fleeing as physical demand slows
Oil futures fell below US$80 a barrel, extending a sharp weekly decline, as the global crude market softens amid signs of an oversupplied market.
-
7h ago7:55
Bank of America sees bear rally fizzling out even as equity inflows surge
Investors flocked back into equities at the fastest pace in about eight months on signs of cooling inflation, but Bank of America strategists warn the rally will fizzle out due to earnings risks and staunchly hawkish central banks.
-
5h ago14:32
The Daily Chase: Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan writes off FTX investment; Qatar bans FIFA boozes
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is writing off the entire value of its investment in Sam Bankman-Fried's now-bankrupt FTX, citing potential fraud, as the impact of the cryptocurrency exchange's spectacular flameout ripple through to Canada.
-
22h ago
Pelosi to exit as top house Democrat, ending historic era
Pelosi to exit as top house Democrat, ending historic era
Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down as House Democratic leader, ending her history-making tenure as the first woman to serve as speaker and opening the way for a generational change in her party’s congressional leadership.
-
19h ago6:03
Federal government tables bill to help supply chain and ease inflation
As supply chain disruptions continue to add to the rising cost of living, Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra hopes to help fix the problem with new legislation, but said improvements will take time.
-
Nov 177:35
'Bridge fuel' or climate villain? Natural gas in the spotlight as COP27 continues
After long enjoying a reputation as a "bridge fuel" capable of helping the world achieve its climate goals, natural gas is losing some of its environmental lustre — and that has implications for Canada's energy sector.
-
22h ago3:47
Sale of Freedom to Videotron would weaken company, Competition Tribunal hears
A consultant says selling Freedom Mobile to Quebecor-owned Videotron would lessen competition in the telecom market in arguments before the Competition Tribunal about Rogers' $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw.
-
Nov 15
Majority of Canadians in favour of taxing homes over $1M: Survey
Majority of Canadians in favour of taxing homes over $1M: Survey
The majority of Canadian residents are calling for a surtax on homes valued above $1 million amid high housing costs, according to a Generation Squeeze survey.
-
Nov 11
Majority of Canadians want pay transparency laws: Survey
Majority of Canadians want pay transparency laws: Survey
Most Canadians would support a pay transparency law that would require businesses to disclose salary ranges on job postings, according to a survey conducted by Talent.com and Leger.
-
