(Bloomberg) -- Republican Representative Lee Zeldin was re-elected for a fourth term in New York’s 1st Congressional District in eastern Long Island, the Associated Press projected, defeating Democrat Nancy Goroff.

Zeldin is an ally of President Donald Trump, though he bucked his party in voting to prohibit oil and gas leasing off the Pacific and Atlantic coasts and against the 2017 Republican tax law that capped a popular deduction for state and local taxes. The district spans much of Suffolk County including the Hamptons.

Goroff, who has a doctorate in chemistry, has never held elected office.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.