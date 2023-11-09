(Bloomberg) -- Aides to the Ukrainian president sought to paper over cracks emerging between the nation’s political leader and its top military commander after the general warned of a “stalemate” as the war with Russia heads into its second winter.

Speculation about a growing rift between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the country’s army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi arose after the widely respected military commander wrote in The Economist last week that the fight against Russia is becoming “positional” and needed technological breakthroughs to give his country an edge.

Zelenskiy publicly contradicted his top general at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, saying there was no stalemate, and Ukraine was trying to spare its soldiers in the face of Russia’s control of the sky over the battlefield.

“The president made an extremely important clarification,” said his adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. “I see no disagreements or conflicts at the level of the highest military-political leadership.”

Still, the public incident has stoked questions about tensions between the two leaders at a time when Ukraine faces growing uncertainty over future Western aid. Another of Zelenskiy’s aides, Ihor Zhovkva said on national television on Saturday night that Zaluzhnyi’s assertion “eases the work of the aggressor” and had unnerved Kyiv’s allies.

Zelenskiy is in near daily contact with Zaluzhnyi, Podolyak said, adding he had seen no change in their communication over the past months. The president and his army chief continue to discuss adjustments to the nations’ military strategy, he said.

Another person close to Zelenskiy, who declined to speak on the record due to the sensitivity of the issue, described relations between the president and his top commanders as a world away from the “loud headlines” that appear in the media.

Read more: Ukraine’s Missing EU Ammunition Could Hand Russia Advantage

Yet the pressure on the military is growing.

After pushing Russian forces out of large swaths of occupied territory earlier in the war, Ukraine has only achieved marginal successes along the front line over the past twelve months. Liberating Kherson a year ago was Kyiv’s last major military success, and since then, Russia has adapted its tactics, mobilized more troops and fortified defenses.

Then last week, a Russian missile strike killed 19 soldiers at an award ceremony in Ukraine’s southeast, raising questions about why commanders gathered so many troops near the frontline for a purely symbolic event, exposing them to the targeted attack. Zelenskiy urged an investigation and promised that there will be “no avoidance of responsibility.”

The same day, Zelenskiy replaced the commander of Ukraine’s special operation forces, Major General Viktor Khorenko, without giving a reason. Khorenko had held the post since July 2022 and said he learned about his dismissal from the media.

On Monday, Zaluzhnyi’s aide Major Hennadiy Chastyakov was killed by an explosive device during a family birthday party in the Kyiv region. That incident is also under investigation.

Read more: Zelenskiy Is Showing the Strain as His Allies Turn Up the Heat

Zaluzhnyi, who rarely speaks to media, appears to enjoy even more of the public’s confidence than the popular president. A September poll from the Kyiv-based Razumkov Center showed that 93% of Ukrainians trust the nations’ army, which is led by Zaluzhnyi, while voters’ confidence in Zelenskiy had declined to 72% from 80% in July.

The disagreement threatens to make Zelenskiy more vulnerable politically. The opposition has sought to capitalize on the tension surrounding Zaluzhnyi to undermine the president. One lawmaker close to former President Petro Poroshenko claimed on Telegram that there was a draft decree to dismiss the commander. He later removed the post, saying his other sources denied it.

Zelenskiy and his advisers called on the public to stand together and continue to fight.

“The context of the war is more than just what is happening on the frontline,” Podolyak said. “Therefore there are no dead ends.”

