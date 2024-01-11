(Bloomberg) -- Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the capital of Estonia, Tallinn, as he continues his tour of the Baltic nations in a bid to rally support for his country’s war efforts.

The Ukrainian president is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to a statement posted Thursday on social media platform X by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

Zelenskiy visited Lithuania earlier on Wednesday and is planning to visit Latvia next.

The US wants Ukraine to sharpen its plan for fighting as the bloody conflict heads into its third year and is expected to raise the issue with Zelenskiy next week in Davos. The Ukrainian leader said on Wednesday that he still doesn’t feel pressure from allies to freeze the war.

