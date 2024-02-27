(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed his peace formula for ending Russia’s two-year-old invasion in a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, but there was no immediate sign of progress on a global summit Kyiv is seeking.

“Saudi Arabia’s leadership may help find fair solutions,” Zelenskiy said in a website statement. Kyiv is seeking support for its plan, which requires Russian forces to withdraw from all Ukrainian territory, something Moscow has refused to do.

Bin Salman stressed that Saudi Arabia supports all international initiatives to put an end to the war, according to the Saudi SPA news agency. Saudi Arabia has been a key intermediary in prisoner swaps since Russia’s 2022 invasion and the crown prince is one of the few world leaders to host Russian President Vladimir Putin since he sent his troops into his neighbor.

But there was no sign from either side that the talks in Riyadh Tuesday yielded progress on Zelenskiy’s plan for a high-level meeting in Switzerland. Security officials from more than 80 nations met in Davos in January to discuss the blueprint, but that meeting ended with no clear path forward. Zelenskiy has said he was counting on the crown prince, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, to support the initiative.

With vital aid from the US held up by partisan infighting in Washington, Ukraine is running short of shells and other munitions and Russian forces have been stepping up pressure on the front.

Ukraine’s allies are keen for any high-level gathering to include a variety of participants from emerging powers including China and the so-called Global South, such as Brazil, South Africa and India. Saudi Arabia was instrumental in attracting a Chinese representative to a meeting of national security advisers that was held in Jeddah, the only one of four such gatherings where China was present.

Tuesday’s trip was Zelenskiy’s second visit to Saudi Arabia in the past year — he addressed a summit of Arab leaders in the kingdom last May, thanking them for their support of Ukraine. This time, he also discussed prisoner swaps and potential Saudi participation in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Putin traveled to Saudi Arabia last year for a meeting with the crown prince. Zelenskiy has previously ruled out direct talks with the Russian president.

