Jun 15, 2023
Zelenskiy Asks Swiss Parliament to Allow Re-Export of Weapons
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed Switzerland’s parliament in a video speech to ask the country to allow the re-export of Swiss weapons, saying it would be ‘vital.’
“If you support us, you protect the world from war,” he said in a video published by Swiss media. He also invited Switzerland to host a global peace summit and thanked the country for adopting the sanctions of the European Union against Russia.
Zelenskiy referred to the debate in Switzerland about the long-standing policy of barring countries that buy Swiss arms from re-exporting them to parties involved in conflict. Some parliament members opposed his appearance, protesting against interference in Swiss politics, and the majority of the right-wing SVP didn’t attend, according to Swiss broadcaster SRF.
Read More: Swiss Stash of Leopard Tanks Spurs Debate on How to Help Ukraine
--With assistance from Bastian Benrath.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
