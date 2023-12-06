Zelenskiy Assures G-7 Fight Will Go On Even Amid Doubts on Aid

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to press on with the counteroffensive against Russia as he asked Group of Seven leaders to push back against mounting uncertainty over financial support from the US.

“We have a realistic action strategy, and it is our efforts – with your support – that can ensure Ukraine’s success on the ground,” Zelenskiy said in a speech to G-7 leaders, including President Joe Biden, during a virtual meeting Wednesday.

Ukraine plans “next steps” in the war, Zelenskiy said without elaborating as he called on allies to provide long-range capabilities, which “will help a lot”. The country’s military maintains “important bridgeheads” in several directions along the frontline, withstanding Russian attacks, the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskiy spoke as US Republican lawmakers hold up some $61 billion in financial aid for Ukraine requested by the Biden administration, a situation Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called “dire.” Republicans say they’ll only approve the funds if Biden makes concessions on immigration.

The Ukrainian leader on Tuesday canceled plans to address the US Senate via video conference as negotiations stalled.

He accused President Vladimir Putin of putting pressure on the front to “quell growing Russian dissatisfaction” as he aimed to “simulate reelection” next year, in the speech to the G-7, which includes the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.