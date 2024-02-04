(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he’s considering broad leadership changes in Ukraine that go beyond the military, while acknowledging that his country’s war effort to turn back Russia’s invasion has stalled.

Zelenskiy’s comments in an Italian television interview, while vague, marked the first time he has publicly responded to questions about the fate of Ukraine’s top army general, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, since speculation about his imminent removal surfaced last week. He also hinted at concern about a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House after this year’s US presidential election.

Ukraine’s internal turmoil is casting a shadow after last year’s counteroffensive to regain Russian-occupied areas fizzled and US military aid stalled in Congress. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago, is expected to meet soon with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan — a significant sign of engagement with a NATO member country after Putin’s relations with Europe soured.

Zelenskiy said he’s thinking about making the changes to bring about what he called a fresh beginning because everyone must pull together if Ukraine “wants to win,” broadcaster RAI quoted him as saying in the interview.

While leaving open the possibility of firing his top general, Zelenskiy agreed in the interview that the ground war with Russia is at a stalemate.

That echoes comments by Zaluzhnyi in an Economist interview in November — an assessment that the president’s office challenged and the general himself later walked back. Zelenskiy blamed delays in military equipment, a criticism he has leveled repeatedly at Ukraine’s allies in Europe and the US.

Tension between Zelenskiy and his army chief has built amid disputes over conscription of new soldiers and battlefield strategy. The president offered Zaluzhnyi a new role on Jan. 29, which the army commander refused, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Have I made a mistake? Yes. I am a human being,” RAI cited him as saying. “But I think there have been more steps forward.”

Another risk for Ukraine is a possible election victory in November by former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party frontrunner for the nomination and a Ukraine aid skeptic whose stance has gained ground particularly among Republicans in the House.

President Joe Biden’s request in October for additional emergency aid to fund Ukraine’s military has been held up by election-year maneuvering and ideological disputes in Congress. A bipartisan group of US senators on Sunday presented a proposal combining aid to allies such as Ukraine with funding for border security — a Republican priority — but the plan faces an uncertain future in the House.

“I want to believe and hope that if there are changes in the US the position will stay the same,” Zelenskiy told RAI. “In the Republican Party there are radical voices, but also many that support Ukraine.”

