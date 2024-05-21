May 21, 2024
Zelenskiy Discussed Air Defenses With German Foreign Minister
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the possibility of Germany providing his nation with additional air-defense systems during a visit by the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Kyiv.
Zelenskiy and Baerbock talked about Germany’s initiative to find additional air defenses including the US-made Patriot system for Ukraine, according to a statement on Zelenskiy’s website.
This was the seventh visit by the German foreign-policy chief to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s large-scale invasion more than two years ago. Zelenskiy has repeatedly appealed to partners for more assistance as Russian forces exploit Ukraine’s lack of adequate cover from aerial strikes and missile barrages.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
