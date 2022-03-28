(Bloomberg) -- Protesters took to a Holocaust memorial in Budapest to show their support for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy singled out Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for not doing enough to help the country.

Demonstrators on Sunday brought shoes to the bank of the Danube in front of Parliament, where a site of bronze shoes commemorates the Jews who were shot into the river by Hungary’s pro-Nazi government during World War II.

Zelenskiy, in an emotional speech to European Union leaders last week, urged Orban to “go to your waterfront” as a reminder of the atrocities that he said were now being committed by Russia in Ukraine. While taking in hundreds of thousands of refugees, Orban rejected Zelenskiy’s appeal to supply Ukraine with weapons and back tougher sanctions against Russia.

While the pairs brought over the weekend had been removed on Monday morning, some of the bronze shoes had bows with Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow colors.

