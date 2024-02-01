(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy may dismiss the head of Ukraine’s armed forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi within days, CNN said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

While Zaluzhnyi refused an invitation to resign during a meeting on Monday, CNN said that Zelenskiy may push him out anyway using a presidential decree.

Read More: Zelenskiy Asked Ukraine’s Top General to Quit and He Refused

Two potential candidates are being considered as possible replacements, CNN said: Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence and Oleksandr Syrskyi, who commands the country’s land forces.

Budanov told CNN he wouldn’t be talking to reporters if he’d just been appointed commander-in-chief. Syrskyi’s office didn’t reply to CNN’s request for comment. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Syrskyi had turned down the job, citing a person familiar with his thinking.

Zelenskiy’s spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov didn’t respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.

Zelenskiy and Zaluzhnyi have been at odds over military strategy and the general’s popularity with both soldiers and citizens is seen as a political threat by the president and his team. Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal would constitute the biggest shakeup in the Ukrainian military since the start of the war and pose questions about the leadership of the war effort and Ukraine’s relationships with its key allies.

--With assistance from Daryna Krasnolutska.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.