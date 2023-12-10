(Bloomberg) -- Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought support for his plan to end Russia’s war during meetings with three Latin America nations in a renewed attempt to win over the so-called Global South.

The Ukrainian president invited Paraguay and Ecuador to participate in the fourth meeting of national security advisers in January to implement his peace formula, a 10-point plan centering on the full withdrawal of Kremlin troops now into the 22nd month of their invasion of Ukraine.

In meetings with Uruguay’s Luis Lacalle Pou, Paraguay’s Santiago Pena and Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa, Zelsnekiy said he wants as many Latin American countries as possible to join the initiative.

“Support and a powerful voice of Latin America on the side of Ukrainian people in our fight for freedom and democracy are very important to us,” Zelenskiy told Noboa.

Ukraine is fighting a hard battle on the ground against Russia in its eastern regions as it deals with a shortage of troops and uncertainty around military aid from the US and elsewhere going into 2024.

Zelenskiy, who traveled from Kyiv to Buenos Aires for the inauguration of Javier Milei as Argentina’s president, is making diplomatic efforts to secure allies from around the globe, including Africa as well as South America.

Read more: Zelenskiy Urges Ukrainian Troops to Keep Initiative in Fighting

He discussed with the three leaders to possibility of a special Ukraine-Latin American summit, and discussed bilateral cooperation projects, in particular in trade.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.