31m ago
Zelenskiy Offers to Exchange Putin Ally Medvedchuk for Captive Ukrainians
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed to swap a tycoon with close Kremlin ties who was detained by his country’s security service for prisoners of war.
The offer came after Zelenskiy posted a picture on Facebook of Viktor Medvedchuk in handcuffs. Medvedchuk, a businessman and politician who is seen as one of President Vladimir Putin’s top allies in Ukraine, was placed under house arrest last year and local authorities said he went missing around the start of the Russian invasion.
“I offer the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our boys and our girls who are now in Russian captivity,” Zelenskiy said in a video address to the nation published early Wednesday. “It is therefore important that our law enforcement officials and military also consider this possibility.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not respond to a request for comment on Zelenskiy’s offer.
Medvedchuk was a leader of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform - For Life party, which was banned following the invasion. After his indictment last year on charges of high treason and terrorist financing, Putin called the case against him political. Medvedchuk denies wrongdoing.
Medvedchuk has been sanctioned by the U.S. since 2014 and had his assets in Ukraine frozen last year. Zelenskiy said he had been hiding for weeks before trying to escape the country.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
