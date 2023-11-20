(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed the head of the military’s medical support service as he called for a “fundamentally new” level of care for troops wounded in battles to repel Russia’s invasion.

Zelenskiy appointed Major General Anatoliy Kazmirchuk to replace Tetiana Ostashchenko as head of the Medical Forces Command. Kazmirchuk was head of the main military hospital in Kyiv.

There’s an “obvious” need to improve medical support for troops “from high-quality tourniquets to full digitalization and transparency in medical supplies as well as training and sincere communication with combat medics,” Zelenskiy said in his regular video address, explaining the decision. “Changes need to be made quickly.”

Russia Say It’s Fighting Back Near Dnipro River’s Eastern Bank

Ostashchenko had faced criticism including from volunteer activists and lawmakers over poor-quality equipment and medicines supplied to the armed forces. With the war approaching its 22nd month, combat operations are continuing along parts of the front line in eastern and southern Ukraine, though rainy weather is continuing to slow the pace of fighting until winter sets in, according to an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War on Sunday.

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in several directions, including Kupyansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region and Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskiy said on Telegram. “The Ukrainian army continues its counteroffensive action to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on the Russian army” he said.

