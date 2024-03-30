Zelenskiy Ousts Old Friend as He Continues His Team’s Reshuffle

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is cleaning out the ranks of his allies amid setbacks on the battlefield and increasing fatigue surrounding the war effort.

Eight officials, mostly among Zelenskiy’s advisers, have been fired in the past two days. That includes two deputy heads of his administration and Serhii Shefir, a top aide who’s also been Zelenskiy’s business partner for decades.

The moves are part of an “optimization of the Presidential Office’s personnel,” Zelenskiy’s spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said in a text message to Bloomberg News, adding that similar actions are expected in other government agencies.

Ukraine’s leader intensified a reshuffle among military and government officials in recent weeks as Russia’s full-scale invasion entered its third year.

Among those dismissed or asked to resign were former military commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the ex-head of the military’s General Staff Serhii Shaptala, and the former head of the National Defence and Security Council Oleksiy Danilov.

Zaluzhnyi, ranked in opinion polls as Ukraine’s most popular public official, has been named as the nation’s ambassador to the UK. Danilov, dismissed this week, will become ambassador to neighboring Moldova.

Separately, Russia continued its air attacks on Ukraine overnight, with air defense shooting down nine of 12 Shahed drones and four missiles aimed at the nation’s east.

