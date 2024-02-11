(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a new batch of top commanders, widening the military overhaul started last week in a bid to revive momentum in a war soon to enter its third year.

Lieutenant General Oleksand Pavlyuk, who was in charge of repelling Russia’s onslaught on the city of Kyiv during the early months of the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion, was appointed on Sunday as commander of the Ukraine’s land forces. He takes the place of Oleksandr Syrskyi, recently named as commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Zelenskiy also replaced the heads of the country’s territorial defense, assault troops, and united forces - the special command which oversees strategic operations in Ukraine as well as peacekeeping missions abroad.

On Saturday, Zelenskiy named a set of new deputies to the recently appointed chiefs of army and general staff. One of them, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, will oversee unmanned combat systems and drones - the sphere which Zelenskiy and his new commander have identified as a key priority.

Most of the latest appointees are officers with direct combat experience little known to the general public outside the military sphere.

Ukraine’s much anticipated counteroffensive ran aground in 2023 against heavily entrenched Russian defense lines. Unrelenting attacks by Moscow’s forces, uncertainty over supplies of military aid from Western allies, a growing shortage of ammunition and troops, and increasing tension between the country’s President and the previous army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi climaxed in last week’s major overhaul.

“We continue to renew Ukraine’s defense and security forces,” Zelenskiy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

