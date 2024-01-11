(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ruled out any pause in fighting as his Estonian counterpart said peace proposals to end the nearly two-year Russian invasion are being floated “behind the curtains.”

“There will definitely be no pauses for the benefit of Russia,” Zelenskiy told reporters in Tallinn Thursday during a tour of the Baltic region. He spoke alongside Estonian President Alar Karis, who said a number of countries and “interest groups” are putting pressure on Kyiv to start talks with the Kremlin.

Karis reiterated Estonia’s position that the war must end with Ukraine’s victory. The comments came as the US seeks to urge Ukraine to sharpen its plan for pressing back Russian forces. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to raise the issue with Zelenskiy at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, according to people familiar with the planning.

Zelenskiy reinforced his message that a halt to fighting would give Russia the opportunity to replenish troops and military stockpiles, enabling it to strike with greater force.

The Ukrainian president is making a tour of NATO’s Baltic states — Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia — which are among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

--With assistance from Olesia Safronova.

