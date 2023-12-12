(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy came to Congress on Tuesday to appeal for more aid to resist Russia’s invasion, and Republican leaders told him to first wait for an elusive US deal on immigration.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he told Zelenskiy that Republicans “stand with him and against Putin’s brutal invasion” but won’t send more aid until Democrats accept “a transformative change” in US immigration and border policies.

Republican demands for tough measures to stem a surge in migration across the US-Mexico border have delayed new Ukraine assistance for months.

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s top-ranking Republican, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, said after a private session Zelenskiy held with senators that he would prefer to send the aid this month, but congressional approval will likely slip to early January as the border talks continue.

“The house is not on fire,” Wicker said of Ukraine’s need for ammunition and other weaponry.

Zelenskiy said in a post on the social-media platform X that he had “a friendly and candid conversation” with senators and informed them about “Ukraine’s current military and economic situation” as well as “the significance of sustaining vital US support.”

President Joe Biden, who met with Zelenskiy later Tuesday at the White House, said he had signed a $200 million drawdown, the latest package of military aid for Ukraine, even as he urged lawmakers to pass supplemental funding.

“We’re going to stay at your side,” Biden said at the start of their meeting, adding that lawmakers from both parties understood “the very real fight that’s going on right now.”

“I don’t want you giving up hope,” he told Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy said he intended to speak with Biden about access to $300 billion in frozen assets, which he said should be used to help Ukraine.

Winter War

Newly declassified intelligence shared with some congressional officials puts Russian losses in the war so far at 315,000 deaths or injuries, a person familiar with the talks said. The Russians have also lost about 63% of their tanks, which had been a fleet of 3,500 before the invasion, and the war has set back efforts to modernize its ground forces by about 15 years, according to the person.

Zelenskiy told senators Ukraine is considering conscripting men over 40 years old to bolster its front-line troop levels, Wicker said, a sign his government is struggling to replace killed and wounded soldiers.

Wicker said Ukraine is trying a new approach to getting younger men to enlist and the average age may be higher than one might expect because so many men wanted to sign up and fight.

Support for Ukraine has been slipping among Republican voters, with 65% saying the US is spending “too much” to help Ukraine’s war effort, according to a Financial Times-Michigan Ross poll taken Dec. 5 and 6.

Many Republican lawmakers voiced support for Ukraine and called the meeting with Zelenskiy inspirational. But they demanded changes to US immigration and border policies before approving additional aid.

“There will be no supplemental without border security reform,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he told Zelenskiy.

Read More: How a US Partisan Clash Over Immigration Has Stalled Ukraine Aid

Democrats are resisting most of the Republican demands, leaving both sides locked in a standoff and delaying military assistance to help Ukraine at a critical moment in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer left the meeting with Zelenskiy calling the session “productive” and “very powerful.”

He later told reporters that Senate negotiators would meet with a team from the White House this afternoon.

Democrats involved in Ukraine funding negotiations on the Hill are growing frustrated that Biden isn’t more directly engaged, including with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the person familiar with the talks said. Republicans also said Ukraine aid could pass this year if Biden took a bigger role in the talks and made better offers.

There’s a fair amount of uncertainty about what the White House is willing to concede on border security issues to win Republican votes on Ukraine.

Still, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, a close ally of Biden who is a leading negotiator for Democrats in the talks, said the White House is “getting more involved.”

Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, said Zelenskiy understood the end-of-year politics at play on Capitol Hill.

“He’s an elected official himself,” Tillis said leaving the meeting. “He understood we have to go through this political process and get border security wrapped up.”

