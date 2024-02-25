Zelenskiy Says 31,000 Troops Killed as Ukraine Seeks US Aid Decision Within Month

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country has lost 31,000 soldiers since Russia’s invasion started two years ago as he stressed that a decision from the US Congress on $60 billion in aid was needed within a month.

With the war now in its third year, Russia has gained new momentum, exploiting Kyiv’s deficit of ammunition and shortage of troops. US support, a crucial lifeline for the Ukrainian military, faces formidable obstacles in the Republican-led House of Representatives, even after a joint $95 billion package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan cleared the Senate.

“When we talk about US assistance, we should understand that it’s not financial support, mainly it’s weapons,” Zelenskiy told reporters in Kyiv on Sunday during an extended press conference.

“The Patriot air-defense system costs $1.5 billion, but you can’t buy it without the US and there are no similar systems in the world. We can find money, but we won’t find such amount of weapons.”

Read more: White House Urges House Speaker to Free Up Path for Ukraine Aid

The Ukrainian leader said that his government doesn’t have precise data on how may civilians have been killed because some areas are occupied, though the figure is “tens of thousands killed and murdered.”

While Zelenskiy disclosed the first official figure for military losses in many months, he declined to give figures for the number of wounded, saying that would help the Russian military.

Zelenskiy made a blockbuster claim that plans for Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive in the country’s southeast were leaked to Russia.

“I will be open with you: our counteroffensive actions in the fall of last year were on the Kremlin’s table before those counteroffensive actions started,” the Ukrainian president said.

Read more: Ukraine Enters Third Year of War as Stalled Aid Dims Outlook

--With assistance from Kateryna Chursina.

