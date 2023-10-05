(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said at least 49 people were killed when a Russian missile struck the eastern Kharkiv region in one of the deadliest attacks against Ukraine’s civilian population in months.

Another seven people in the village of Hroze near the city of Kupyansk were wounded, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on local television Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the strike, saying on Telegram that it was “a completely deliberate act of terrorism.” The Ukrainian leader is currently in Spain to meet with European leaders and press for continued support against Russia’s invasion.

