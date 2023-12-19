(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukrainians that the military will hold off the Russian advance as the war grinds to a standstill after almost two years of fighting.

The Ukrainian leader said his troops aren’t losing the war, even as Kyiv’s forces confront a looming shortage of ammunition and mounting questions over foreign aid. Zelenskiy also acknowledged that a return of Donald Trump to the US presidency next year could harm the war effort if the transatlantic ally turns inward.

“We have challenges,” Zelenskiy told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday at a two-hour press conference to round out 2023.

It was a show of defiance, with troops dug in for the winter and more than $110 billion in financial aid ensnared in political infighting in Washington and Brussels. Zelenskiy also addressed the prospect of a return of Trump to the White House.

“I’m not sure the country’s policy toward Ukraine will change,” he said. “But we should soberly consider the fact that a president has influence.”

In 2019, then-President Trump badgered the newly elected Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden, who went on to defeat him in 2020, and his son Hunter Biden — an exchange that helped triggered the 45th president’s first impeachment. Trump’s Republican allies in Congress are now blocking $61 billion in aid to Ukraine, a political standoff that Zelenskiy said he was optimistic would be resolved.

“I’m certain the US won’t betray us — and what has been agreed upon will be fulfilled,” he said.

Half a Million Troops

Zelenskiy said he’s weighing a mobilization plan — on his desk since June — as military leaders struggle to bolster the ranks of troops and lure volunteers. They’re calling for as many as 500,000 troops, the president said, adding that he’s still awaiting a comprehensive package that includes a blueprint for troop rotations and leaves.

Calling the issue “very sensitive,” Zelenskiy also cited the cost, calculating that one soldier requires six civilians to make up the expense, which he put at an additional 500 billion hryvnia ($13 billion). He quipped that the government would need to come up with 3 million more taxpayers by next month. General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s military chief, this week criticized the pace of conscription as too slow.

The Ukrainian leader spoke after making a tour of the Americas and Europe last week. Kyiv secured a European Union agreement to start accession negotiations, but the win was overshadowed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s decision to block the EU’s €50 billion ($54.7 billion) aid package.

Zelenskiy gave an account of a brief exchange he had with Orban in Buenos Aires during the inauguration of Argentine President Javier Milei on Dec. 10. He said he prodded the Hungarian premier on his lack of support for Ukraine — and asked why the two leaders couldn’t hold an official meeting.

“He couldn’t tell me,” Zelenskiy said, though said the Hungarian ceded ground on a bilateral meeting. “Our sides will work on it,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meanwhile has seized the moment, making clear that he has no plans to back down or compromise — particularly ahead of a presidential election in March. He said Thursday his nation remained determined to achieve its military aims, including holding ballots in four Ukrainian regions that it occupies and illegally annexed. Russia staged plebiscites there, which aren’t recognized by the international community.

Ukraine’s allies are beginning to contemplate scenarios should the deadlock work in Russia’s favor — and the impact a Kremlin victory would have for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. NATO members are beginning to reassess the risks of an emboldened Russia.

The developments are contributing to a darker mood in Kyiv. The number of citizens who see the country and its war effort going in the right direction has fallen to 54% this month from 68% in May 2022, according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Ukrainians living in eastern regions showed a higher level of discontent, according to the Dec. 4-10 poll, which surveyed 1,200 respondents in regions controlled by Kyiv.

--With assistance from Kateryna Chursina and Mark Sweetman.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.