(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised Ukrainian companies better protection from the pressure of corruption investigations as he sought to reassure angry business owners, even as he warned them to pay their taxes.

Business executives have increasingly complained of overreach by authorities, an issue that culminated in the detention of investment banker Igor Mazepa on Jan. 18 on charges of real estate violations. Mazepa alleged that he was held in retribution for speaking out about corruption in law enforcement.

“The state will fulfill its part of the moral contract with business,” Zelenskiy said in his regular video address to the nation Tuesday night. “It is important that every business in Ukraine also fulfills its part of the agreement: business pays taxes, operates legally, respects its employees — and definitely does not work with Russia.”

The government will propose amendments to existing laws “to minimize the potential for any possible pressure” on legal businesses, including from investigators, Zelenskiy said. The National Security and Defense Council, a coordinating body that includes Zelenskiy, floated a three-month moratorium on any legal proceedings which result in a company halting its operations, he said.

Mazepa was released late Tuesday on bail, which was reduced to 21 million hryvnia ($560,000) from 349 million hryvnia, according to Anna Diakonova, a spokeswoman for his company Concorde Capital.

The country’s government and top business owners will also form a joint council to resolve problems, Zelenskiy said. Investors have been complaining about weak rule of law in Ukraine, which ranked a shared 116th on Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index.

