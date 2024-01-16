(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Vladimir Putin as a “predator” and told an audience of global finance and political leaders that aid to Ukraine is worth the investment.

“Please strengthen our economy and we will strengthen your security,” the Ukrainian president said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.

After a morning spent courting some of the biggest names in global finance, Zelenskiy made his main pitch to a rapt crowd in the Swiss resort town. He warned that any frozen conflict will “eventually reignite” – and that Putin, a figure unable to change his course of action, “embodies war.”

The Ukrainian leader made reference to German-led efforts to halt the conflict in Ukraine’s Donbas region that erupted after Russia annexed Crimea and backed Kremlin-led separatists in 2014. That initiative, centered around the Minsk accords embraced by then-Chancellor Angela Merkel, ultimately failed, Zelenskiy said.

“Putin is a predator who is not satisfied with frozen products,” the Ukrainian leader told the group.

Zelenskiy is in Davos as part of a bid to win backing from investors to help rebuild Ukraine’s battered economy, with more than $100 billion in vital aid for Kyiv currently stalled in Washington and Brussels.

“In any dire confrontation, there is always a point where catastrophe can be stopped,” he said. “Ukraine is that opportunity.”

