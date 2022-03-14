(Bloomberg) --

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is to deliver a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday, at his request.

Only Senators and House members will attend a viewing of the 9 a.m. speech, according to a letter sent out to lawmakers from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday.

But it will be livestreamed, and there will be a press pool allowed in the room, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said. There will also be a feed to the networks.

The lawmakers wrote they were pleased to welcome the Ukrainian leader “and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy.”

“We hope that you can join us for this special presentation,” they added.

Zelenskiy briefed several U.S. lawmakers virtually earlier this month, but his remarks were not livestreamed.

Lawmakers in both parties have been pushing for the Biden administration to do more for Ukraine, often getting out in front of White House on issues like a ban on Russian oil.

President Joe Biden last week moved to ban Russian oil and later said he would ban imports of Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds. He also called on U.S. lawmakers to join Western allies in revoking the country’s preferential trade status following the Ukraine invasion.

The president can’t unilaterally remove what’s known as “permanent normal trade relations” status for Russia because that authority lies with Congress. Pelosi said the House would consider legislation this week to revoke the designation, a move that has support from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Downgrading Russia’s trade status “is going to make it harder for Russia to do business with the United States,” Biden said in remarks at the White House Friday, adding that it would “be another crushing blow to the Russian economy.”

