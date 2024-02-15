(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Germany and France on Friday to hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron as he seeks military support amid the funding fight in Washington.

Zelenskiy’s office confirmed the trip in a statement on his website on Thursday. Ukraine’s president will also deliver a speech at Munich Security Conference on Saturday and hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

In Berlin, Scholz and Zelenskiy will sign a bilateral agreement on Germany’s long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, according to officials familiar with the discussions.

The commitments will include military and non-military aspects and lay out the framework for extensive political cooperation, according to the officials, who declined to be named because the talks are private. Ukraine last month signed a similar, 10-year agreement with the UK.

As supplies of ammunition dwindle, Zelenskiy needs to make the case with western leaders for faster military aid to push back against Russia’s invasion. In Munich, he plans to hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Premier Mark Rutte.

Ukraine is looking outgunned on the battlefield as its stocks of ammunition run low and Russia increasingly relies on supplies from countries like North Korea for missiles.

In the latest barrage of aerial attacks targeting several regions on Thursday, Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down half of 26 missiles fired by the Kremlin forces, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram.

One of missiles hit an infrastructure object in Lviv, shattering windows in nearby schools and apartment buildings, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram.

The attack also damaged unspecified infrastructure objects in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the country’s east and Zaporizhzhia in the south-east, as well as civilian objects in the western Khmelnytskyi region, local authorities reported. There were no major casualties or destruction in Kyiv, city military administration said on Telegram

In one of his regular addresses earlier this week, Zelenskiy said this year should be “decisive” for the war and called for western nations to provide support.

“Cooperation matters,” the Ukrainian president said. “I’m grateful to everyone in the world who realizes this, to everyone who helps, to every leader, every state that seeks a fair peace as much as Ukrainians do.”

--With assistance from Michael Nienaber.

(Updates with German guarantees, latest missile attack from third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.