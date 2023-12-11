(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to meet with the head of the International Monetary Fund in Washington on Monday, the same day the emergency lender is expected to approve a fresh $900 million disbursement from its loan to his country.

An IMF spokeswoman confirmed the meeting with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Zelenskiy arrived in Washington earlier in the day ahead of scheduled talks with President Joe Biden and US congressional leaders as part of a push to unblock about $60 billion in military aid that’s being held up by Republican lawmakers.

The lender’s board is scheduled to discuss Ukraine’s $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility program that was approved in March. The session follows a staff-level agreement last month, and reviews are almost always approved once they’re sent to the IMF board.

Zelenskiy will make his case for more military aid to lawmakers on Tuesday. The Biden administration says it’s close to running out of money approved in previous aid packages to help repel a Russian invasion launched in February of 2022, while Zelenskiy says a counteroffensive has stalled because he hasn’t gotten all the weapons his military needs.

Among other events on Monday, Zelenskiy will speak at the National Defense University, where he will be introduced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to the Pentagon.

