(Bloomberg) -- Davos, Tuesday evening, Ukraine House: The security is tighter than any other venue along the main street as a huddle of secret-service types with dark suits and earpieces stick close to Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Private bodyguards are all over the Swiss resort when the billionaires come to town, but there’s no one who faces threats like Zelenskiy.

The Ukrainian president had arrived in Switzerland amid a growing sense that momentum on the battlefield is shifting in favor of Vladimir Putin and the alliances that sustained his country through two years of fighting are starting to fray, not least because of a series of outbursts from Zelenskiy. Davos marked a moment to reset the narrative.

If he was feeling frustrated by the world’s gaze wandering toward another crisis, say in Israel and the Middle East, Zelenskiy didn’t let it show and he set about projecting a sense of Ukraine’s future beyond the war.

The visit to the World Economic Forum was about business and investment. It was about forging new relationships and rebuilding old ones. And ultimately — this is Davos of course — a lot of it was about generating buzz.

It began with a handshake with a Wall Street titan. “I’m Jamie Dimon from JPMorgan Chase,” said the most famous banker on the planet at the beginning of a session in which Zelenskiy hit up the likes of Carlyle Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. for investment, dressed, of course, in his military gear.

It ended back at Ukraine House with a staged reconciliation with Poland’s Andrzej Duda while four female baristas from Lviv in the basement-turned-hipster-cafe served up lattes to punters seeking a caffeine fix and a peek into the Ukrainian leader’s whirlwind 24 hours pressing the flesh with the global elite.

One senior European banker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Ukraine had been at risk of losing the attention of global leaders but Zelenskiy had turned it around. That will become even more crucial, the banker said, as Donald Trump - who has questioned support for Ukraine - cements his status as the Republican frontrunner to face President Joe Biden in a November election rematch.

The Polish president had been Zelenskiy’s confidante during the early phase of the war. He’d helped to maintain Ukraine’s connection to the outside world while the president led the defense of his capital. It was Duda and his officials liaising with the US and European allies and Poland served as a transit point for the billions of dollars of western weapons and Ukrainian grain heading for global markets.

By last fall though, Duda was under pressure from Polish farmers bristling at the disruption of the war and Zelenskiy was fighting to ship his harvest. The rhetoric from Biden was shifting to “as long as we can” from “as long as it takes.” We now also know that the long awaited counteroffensive was running into trouble.

The tensions blew up on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, when Duda said Zelenskiy was like a drowning man, threatening to drag under the people who tried to help him.

At his press conference in Davos, it was still the Polish president who said the quiet part out loud. “It’s not a big secret that we are facing a fatigue with this war,” he said.

But shortly afterward, he agreed to meet face to face with Zelenskiy for the first time since before their blow up in New York. Their hug at Ukraine House appeared somewhat awkward, but it showed their willingness to bury the hatchet all the same.

Zelenskiy’s team had spent a lot of time calibrating their pitch to the Davos crowd, one Ukrainian official explained. They wanted to avoid the controversy that blew up at the UN. Should he go in hard? Or add some softer touches?

His speech was a combination of both: aiming to stay authentic to the challenges his country faces but also to take the edge off the harsher language that came back to bite Zelenskiy at the NATO summit in July — when Britain’s top defense official suggested he might want to show more gratitude.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also met with Zelenskiy behind closed doors and the US official was expected to raise their strategic differences. If criticism was conveyed, Zelenskiy didn’t let it slip or betray any annoyance.

One regular at Davos was struck by the contrast between this version of Zelenskiy and his last appearance back in 2020, when the rookie leader flew very much under the radar in a world gripped by the fear of Covid and with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still two years away.

Back then, he was an inexperienced comedian-turned-president, best known for an infamous 30-minute call in which then-president Trump hit him up for a favor in return for financial support. He’d had also had his first - and only meeting - with Putin in Paris.

Fast forward four years and Zelenskiy was labeling Putin a “predator” from the Davos stage — was one of the toughest tickets to get — with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen joined in the front row by the likes of Chris Coons — US senator, Biden whisperer and doppelganger for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Earlier in the day she was spotted humbly lining up among the dozen holders of the privileged White VIP badge to get into a 9 a.m. morning gathering between Zelenskiy and 70 top business leaders in a room decorated with Ukrainian flags and personal envelopes on each chair.

The business elite were sold on his pitch.

Mary Erdoes, JPMorgan's CEO of asset and wealth management, said that Zelenskiy had been frank with them but encouraging. "The President was very forthcoming on numbers,” she said in an interview. “The war is hard but the economy itself is actually growing. He talked about positive growth and inflation being about 6%, which is a great sign."

BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand emerged to say: “We will continue to act on a pro-bono basis for the government.”

Lars Petersson of Velux was among the hand-selected CEOs in that room. It was the second time he’d met with Zelenskiy.

“He’s a very resilient leader in a very, very difficult situation,” he said in an interview. But he also brings “a little bit extra energy to make a joke or, or say something extra to catch the crowd.”

That kind of humor was on display on the main stage in Davos when Zelenskiy tried to switch languages. “You know what is funny? I am now speaking speaking English and I have a Ukrainian translation.”

The crowd erupted in laughter.

Zelenskiy, feeling the warmth of the audience, reached for another joke: “So it’s thanks technologies.”

His troops on the battefield have had cause to thank a different kind of western technology and will be hoping that their leader’s trip to the Swiss mountains will help to unlock more supplies as soon as possible.

