(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged his troops to press on with fighting as Russia looks to seize more territory in Ukraine’s east and a vote by the US Congress on emergency aid to Kyiv hangs in the balance.

“The task of our state – even now, in winter, no matter how difficult it may be – is to show strength and not let the enemy seize the initiative, not let them fortify,” Zelenskiy said late Friday in his regular address to the nation.

“We continue our active foreign policy work to bring gains for Ukraine in defense, macro-finance, and political and motivational strength,” Zelenskiy said, adding that he met on Friday with his top commanders for a battleground update.

Senate Republicans have blocked $66 billion of assistance to Ukraine, demanding that the Biden administration tighten the southern US border against Latin American migrants.

The House plans to leave Washington for the year on Friday, prospects have been bleak for passing the new aid package before then. Several GOP lawmakers said Thursday there is no chance of passing Ukraine aid this year.

“Anyone defending freedom needs to feel that they are not alone,” Zelenskiy said. “The free world must be united.”

Support from the European Union is also looking shaky, though, after Hungary threatened to torpedo next week’s summit in Brussels, where it’s additional funding is slated to be discussed.

Newly committed aid to Kyiv dropped 90%, to the lowest level since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, according to data tracked by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy released on Thursday.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska said in a BBC interview to air on Sunday that Ukrainians are in “mortal danger” if Western countries don’t continue their financial support. “If the world gets tired, they will simply let us die,” Zelenska said.

Ukraine’s much-anticipated counteroffensive, which started in June, failed to deliver a breakthrough after Russian troops built strong defensive lines. Zelenskiy also faces a shortfall in troops heading into the conflict’s second full winter.

Kremlin troops are now trying to press Ukrainian forces, especially near city of Adviivka in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Russian forces conducted offensive operations near it and made a confirmed advance on Friday, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said. Zelenskiy has recently called for extensive fortifications in key battleground areas and along Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus.

The new push by Russian troops comes as President Vladimir Putin kicks off a campaign for a fifth term. Russia this week announced that it would hold presidential elections in March.

The vote, which Putin is certain to win, is expected to be portrayed by the Kremlin as a public endorsement of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - conceived as a special military operation lasting days or weeks, and now approaching the 22-month mark.

“The Kremlin may have tasked the Russian military with capturing Avdiivka, and possibly Kupyansk, before the March 2024 elections,” ISW said.

