(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops close to the frontline in the south of the country as speculation continues that he’ll soon replace his army chief.

The Ukrainian leader visited soldiers near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, the scene of intense fighting over the summer as Kyiv tried to push further south toward the Sea of Azov in a months-long counteroffensive against entrenched Russian positions which yielded few results.

Zelenskiy heard a report on the current situation on the battlefield and spoke about fortifications and critical infrastructure, according to an emailed statement from his office on Sunday. It’s unclear when the visit took place.

“It is an honor to be here today, to support you and to give awards” Zelenskiy said. “Such a difficult and critical mission in on your shoulders - to repel the enemy and win this war.”

Zelenskiy offered top Ukrainian general Valeriy Zaluzhnyi a new role on Jan. 29, which the army commander refused. That escalated tensions that have built since last year between the president and his top uniformed official.

It comes at a critical time in Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion, which will hit the two-year mark this month. Neither the president nor the army chief have publicly addressed the reports.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that Ukraine’s government has informed the Biden administration of Zelenskiy’s plan to remove Zaluzhnyi, citing two people familiar with the discussion who weren’t identified.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan declined to confirm the newspaper’s reporting. Sullivan said Sunday the US government shouldn’t weigh in on any decision, one way or the other.

“We’ve been clear, we’re just not going to get embroiled in that particular decision. We have indicated that directly to the Ukrainian president,” Sullivan said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “The personnel decisions in the Ukrainian armed forces are a matter for the Ukrainian government.”

