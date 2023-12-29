(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to troops in the town of Avdiyivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the site of months of intense fighting against Kremlin troops.

“Visited the positions of the 110th separate mechanized brigade,” Zelenskiy said on Telegram in a post that included a video of him at the city entrance and with soldiers.

Zelenskiy thanked Ukraine’s troops and handed out state service medals. He also held talks on the defense situation and basic needs with area commanders.

Ukraine’s leader has previously visited troops in other parts of the frontline in recent months, including near Kupyansk and Bakhmut.

Friday’s travel came hours after Kremlin troops fired a huge missile and drone barrage across Ukraine, killing at least 26 people and wounding over 100 others.

