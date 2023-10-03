(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited frontline troops in the country’s east, where Russian forces have been mounting attacks as Kyiv’s offensive appears to have paused in the south.

Zelenskiy met servicemen near Kupyansk and Lyman in the Kharkiv region, one of the main axes of Russian attacks, according to a video on his Telegram channel.

Ukraine’s military hasn’t reported any new gains since last month, when it clawed back territory from entrenched Russian troops in the south.

